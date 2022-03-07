Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.
PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.