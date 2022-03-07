Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

