Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

