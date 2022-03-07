Project Inverse Price Reaches $0.0153 on Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $560,614.67 and approximately $337,927.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 54,136,552 coins and its circulating supply is 36,571,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

