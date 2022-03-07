Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $130.64 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00020715 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $130.64 million and $3.19 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

