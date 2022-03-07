ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 14.3% on Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. 28,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Towle & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 96.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $374,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

