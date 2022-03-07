ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,133 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 436,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

