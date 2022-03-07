ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.69

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 18945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.57) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.