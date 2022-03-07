Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Antonio Bossi Acquires 172,414 Shares

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi purchased 172,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.10 ($34,700.25).
Shares of PPS stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £224.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.57. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.07).
About Proton Motor Power Systems
