Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Antonio Bossi Acquires 172,414 Shares

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi purchased 172,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.10 ($34,700.25).

Shares of PPS stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £224.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.57. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.07).

Get Proton Motor Power Systems alerts:

About Proton Motor Power Systems (Get Rating)

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.