Public Index Network Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.34 or 0.06585407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.86 or 0.99384134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.