PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $79.16 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

