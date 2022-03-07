Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE BLDR opened at $74.11 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

