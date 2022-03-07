Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $59.79 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,705 shares of company stock worth $14,010,228 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

