Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

