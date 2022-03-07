Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Boosted by Analyst

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.