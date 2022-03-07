Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

