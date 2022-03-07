Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CYCN opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 209,924 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

