Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

