Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $284.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,088 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,334 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.