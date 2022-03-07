Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

