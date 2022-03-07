Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $224.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

