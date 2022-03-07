Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Issued By William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of DSG opened at C$87.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$68.61 and a one year high of C$115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.89 per share, with a total value of C$878,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

