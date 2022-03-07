Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

