Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Monroe Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

