Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Cut by B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NYSE:AEO opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

