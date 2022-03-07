Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Samsara Inc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Samsara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Samsara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE:IOT opened at $15.52 on Monday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

