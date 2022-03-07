Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Samsara Inc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Samsara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Samsara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.
NYSE:IOT opened at $15.52 on Monday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
