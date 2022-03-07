Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $324.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

