Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issued By Truist Financial

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Criteo in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

