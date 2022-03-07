Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreased by Analyst

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

APEI opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Public Education by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Public Education by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

