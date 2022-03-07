Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Lifted by B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $601.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

