Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $54.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.