Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $54.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

