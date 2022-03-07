Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Cut by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.45 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TechnipFMC by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 447,654 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 520,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

