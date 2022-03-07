Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.00.

COO opened at $424.54 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

