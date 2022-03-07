Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,369 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 322,708 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.