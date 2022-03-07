Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

