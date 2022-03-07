Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.