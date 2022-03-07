Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. VIZIO has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,666 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

