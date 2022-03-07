Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By William Blair

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

