Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

COST opened at $525.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.12. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.