Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut by Analyst

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Logitech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

