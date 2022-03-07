Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $70,241.08 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,280. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,172,000 after acquiring an additional 202,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

