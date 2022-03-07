Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 818,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

