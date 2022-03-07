Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.92. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

