Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $23.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $111.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $118.90 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZO. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,168.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,836.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.