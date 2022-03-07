Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greif in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

GEF opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

