Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

MRE stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$8.38 and a 12 month high of C$14.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

