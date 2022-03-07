Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Lowered by B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.