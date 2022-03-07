Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

WOOF stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 529,187 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

