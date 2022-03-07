Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

