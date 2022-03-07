QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Tops $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $852,085.39 and $110,189.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.