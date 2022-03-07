Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $111.00 or 0.00287757 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $48.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004492 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01207686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003328 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

