Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $44,829.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,323.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.36 or 0.06599933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00260806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00725790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00069382 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00419219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00293963 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,056,342 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

